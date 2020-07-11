Sally A. Johnson
Sally A. Johnson (nee Leaman), passed peacefully into the arms of her savior on July 8, 2020. Surely her husband, Jerry and many others joined in the celebration undoubtably wearing party hats. She was 84 and a half.
Sally was a country girl and long-time resident of Crest Hill. She attended St. Ray's, JT, and graduated from Plainfield H.S. Sally was a life-long learner and out of the box problem solver. She was immensely creative and happy designing and creating things like sacred heart pins, draperies, upholstery, clothing, quilts, costumes and even her daughter's wedding dress. She was community minded, a founding member of the Crest Hill Women's Civil League, a girl scout leader, sewing teacher, and little league scorekeeper with her legendary cowbell.
Sally lived outside the comfort zone and was an entrepreneur of several home-based businesses. She retired from Sunny Hill Nursing Home where she listened, told stories and made merriment. She continued to serve the residents as a volunteer and eucharistic minister until March of 2020.
Sally loved celebrations and gatherings with family or friends and was counted on for games, silliness and good-natured pranks. Young and old recall the joy and laughter of Daisy the Clown.
She gave her heart to the people of Sacred Heart Church and her prayer group, they cherished each other for many decades. She loved and accepted people and reached out to the suffering. Sally made friends wherever she went - and then kept those friends until the end. She was an honorary member of the Winchester, Klindworth and Ratkovich clans. She was part of the "IBT" club and the crabby campers.
Sally was devoted to "my Jerry" and spent happy times playing cards, traveling, camping and visiting friends and family. She intentionally created fond memories with her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loved ones, and captured much with photos.
Sally is predeceased by her husband, Jerry; parents, Don and Sis Leaman; brothers, Don and Jerry Leaman; niece, Mary Leaman; and sisters of her heart, Betty Leaman, Irene Klindworth, Martha Winchester, and Jean Ratkovich-Baker.
She is survived by her sons, Brad (Lakia) and Scott (Margarita) Johnson; daughter, Pennie Helenhouse; her grandchildren, Kristin, Tamara, Brian, Simone, Jeremiah, Rachel, Bradley, Isaac, and Alice; great-grandchildren, Isabella and AJ; dear brother, Richard (Marion) Leaman; sister-in-law, Jane Leaman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In honor of Sally, please do something silly, show kindness, call a friend, and thank God for his goodness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated.
The family will receive visitors at Sacred Heart Church in Joliet on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Sally A. Johnson at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
