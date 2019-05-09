Sally Jo Bedeker



Sally Jo Bedeker, 72, of Morris, IL and Cave Creek, AZ died peacefully at home on May 3, 2019.



She is survived by her husband, James, daughter, Cynthia "Cindi" (Patrick) Brankin of Western Springs, IL, Sister, Judith Stangland of Morris and three grandchildren, Cortney Bedeker, Tara Brankin and Michael Brankin. Sally was Aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Myron "Mike" and Mildred (Rapp) Stangland, her son, Michael Bedeker, Daughter in law, Brenda (Easton) Bedeker and sister, Patricia (Stangland) Varney and brother in law Steven Varney.



Sally had a love of horses and travel and was very active in the Arabian and Fresian horse communities which led to her to having friends around the world.



Special thanks to Sally's caregiver of many years, Charity McMullin.



In memory of Sally, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness. Services are private.



