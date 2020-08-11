Sally Sehring Weaver
Born: August 26, 1942
Died: August 7, 2020
Sally Sehring Weaver passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, LeRoy ( Heidi) Weaver III, her beloved granddaughter, Victoria Anne Weaver, her cherished sisters, Nancy Sehring Johnson and Babs Sehring, and nieces Julie ( Scott) Jackson and Christine (Jay) Jarvie. Surviving extended family and friends include: great nieces Katherine and Claire Jackson, step-grandchildren Jacob and Sarah Bigelow, and longtime friends: Rose Breuer, Judy Lorek, Jane Hopkins, Agnes Limacher, and Dr. Abdoul Sankari.
Sally was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Leroy Weaver (July 10, 2016), and her parents, Henry and Martha Sehring.
Sally was born August 26, 1942, and she and LeRoy were married on February 15, 1969. An active member of Childerguild, she volunteered at Silver Cross Hospital for over 55 years.
Sally loved traveling with her husband LeRoy, enjoying time with her granddaughter, Victoria, and planning special events at her home or at Al's for her family and friends brought her great joy. Christmas in July was an annual event when she loved using her Christmas dishes, ordering beautiful floral centerpieces, planning a catered meal, and purchasing appropriate gifts for her guests.
Kind, generous, and thoughtful, Sally will be missed by her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment will be at Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be held, Wednesday morning from 10-11 a.m. Family and friends can view the service by visiting Sally's tribute wall at www.bgsfuneralhome.com
and clicking on live webcast.
Memorials in her name to the Silver Cross Foundation 1200 Silver Cross Blvd would be appreciated.