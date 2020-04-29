|
Salud Mejia
Salud "Lula" Mejia, age 70, of Minooka, and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Salud was born March 1, 1950 in Moroleón, Guanajuato, Mexico. When she and Richard married, they lived and raised their children in Joliet, IL. Upon her retirement, they moved to Minooka, IL.
A very religious and faithful Catholic woman, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, going to the casino and traveling with her loving husband, playing cards with her sisters-in-law, and decorating her home for each season.
She worked as a Crossing Guard for the City of Joliet, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Joliet, Stone City VFW Post #2199 Ladies Auxiliary, and Joliet Elks Lodge #296 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Richard M. Mejia of Minooka, IL; her children, Susan (Jorge) Torres of Minooka, Richard V. (Verenice) Mejia of Joliet, and Rogelio (Christina) of Joliet; her step-children, Rose Mejia of Joliet, and Ricardo Mejia of Joliet; her grandchildren, Michael (Jill) Mejia, Sarah (Adrian) Cerillo, Daniela and Sofia Rosales, Faustino, Carlos, Melinda, and Jorge Jr. Torres, and Isaiah, Richard Jr., Ariano, Giovani, Manuel, Adriano, and Nicolas Mejia; her great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Lukas Mejia and Adrian Cerillo Jr.; her siblings, Rafael (Chloe) Zamudio of Guanajuato, GTO, Jose (Teresa) of Moroleón, GTO; a sister-in-law, María Carmen Zamudio of Moroleón, GTO, and Tomas Juarez of Moroleón, GTO; a dear cousin, Ofelia (Antonio) Perez; and many Mejia in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Guadalupe Angeles, and father, Manuel Zamudio of Moroleón, GTO; her siblings, Hermelinda, Socorro Juarez, and Emilio Zamudio; three siblings in childhood, Refugio, Antonio, and Marta Zamudio; and her brother-in-law, Michael Mejia, Sr.
The family would like to thank the Joliet Area Community Hospice for all their care and assistance.
Funeral services for Salud Mejia will be private and burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
A public Memorial Mass to celebrate Salud's life will be held at a later date.
The family has requested to live stream the services for Salud Mejia on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/9wr7kug6bko and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Family and friends are also invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to view her Memorial Presentation, and to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Vilaseca Josephine Center, 351 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60432 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60432 would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 29, 2020