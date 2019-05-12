Samuel Bargas



Born: Date; In Town; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 3, 2019; in San Antonio, TX



Samuel Bargas, age 86, formerly of Joliet, IL died unexpectedly on May 3, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Visitation will be at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home in Joliet, IL from 4-7 PM on Friday, May 17th. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 18th at Ingalls Park United Methodist Church in Joliet, IL followed by a remembrance luncheon at the church and internment at Maple Hills Cemetery in Elwood.



Mr. Bargas was born on May 12, 1932 in Joliet, IL to Senovia and Abel Bargas. He graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1951. After graduation, he went to work at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet where he was employed for almost 40 years. He married Ruby G. Weber on July 21, 1956 and they had two daughters. He and his wife moved to Texas in 2000 to be closer to their daughters and to escape the winters.



Samuel was a devoted and kind husband and father and an honest and honorable man. He lived a long and full life with no regrets. He was an avid sports fan, liked to travel, loved to discuss the stock market, and enjoyed chatting with people. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruby; daughters, Connie of Houston, TX and Carol of San Antonio, TX; brother, Barney Bargas of Joliet; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers Thomas, Joseph and Raymond; and sisters, Betty, Juanita, and Mary. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Although flowers are welcome, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or will also be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019