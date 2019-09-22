|
|
Samuel L. Alfeo
Samuel L. Alfeo "Sam", age 93 Years, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born in Joliet on October 17, 1925 and a lifelong resident. He was a proud Navy veteran of WW II, serving in the South Pacific Theatre. He was a retired electrician for the US Steel Mill for many years before retiring. He was an active member of the Church of St. Anthony for many years. Member of the Steel Workers Union and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees - IATSE Local 124 and 374.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Norma J. (nee Schultze) - 2018; his parents, Paul and Rosa Alfeo; 2 sisters, Frances Flammini and Rosalie Sternisha.
Survived by his two sons, Mark Alfeo and Scott (Amy) Alfeo; two grandchildren, Natalie Grace Alfeo and Ryan Patrick Alfeo; his sister, Jennie (late, Omero) Mannarelli; Numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Church of St. Anthony, 100 Scott Street, Joliet on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 am. Family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 9:00 AM. Inurnment and military honors will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Per the wishes of Sam, cremation rites have been accorded.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 22, 2019