Samuel Wilson Grantham
Age 88, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Sam, Also known as "Wilson" was born in Correnth, Mississippi, on May 29, 1932, the second child of seven to James Presley Grantham and Edna Irene (nee Stone) Grantham. He married the love of his life on December 11, 1954, the late Shirley Ann Nobles, who passed on September 20, 2017 following 66 years of marriage. Sam and Shirley enjoyed visiting family in the Jackson, TN area, and fishing trips to Northwest WI.
Sam grew up in the Ramor and Finger TN, area. He moved to Joliet to work for Fisher Body and later Ford Stamping Plant. He also served the U.S. Army in Germany.
Sam is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann on September 20, 2017; his parents; brothers, Albert Lee (Donna Dale), Lynn Larry, and David Mitchell; sisters, Louise (Gordon) Smally, Glenda (Marvin) Plunk, and Martha Jo May; and niece, Lou Trent.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann (John) Kraske; son, Curtis Lee, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Sam was held privately by the family. He will be transferred back home for a graveside service to be held at Unity Cemetery in Jack's Creek, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness for a stranger. Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home of Joliet. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com