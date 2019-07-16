Sandi Ferdon (nee Newnam)



Born: May 22, 1955; in Aberdeen, SD



Died: July 12, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Sandi Ferdon (nee Newnam), age 64, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 1979, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019 at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, IL. She was born on May 22, 1955 in Aberdeen, SD.



Beloved wife of the late Louis G. "Louie" Ferdon, whom she married June 14, 1975 and who preceded her in death on March 26, 2018, loving mother of Amy (Jason) Rosillo of Plainfield, IL, Sarah (Bob) Dyxin of Minooka, IL and Matthew Ferdon of Rockdale, IL, adored grandmother of Logan and Lillyann Rosillo; Parker and Emma Dyxin, devoted daughter of the late Eugene and Marilyn (nee Jacobson) Newnam, dear sister of the late Tracy Newnam and the late David Newnam, sister-in-law of Ella (Bobby) Mendyke of Stevens Point, WI and the late Jean (the late Kenneth) Waterson, fond niece, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.



Sandi grew up living in many different locations due to her father's service in the U.S. Air Force. She attended the University of Wisconsin at Platteville where she made many lifelong friends.



A loving and devoted homemaker, Sandi also volunteered, and later worked as a secretary at Central Elementary School, Walkers Grove Elementary School and Plainfield North High School, all in Plainfield School District #202, retiring February 2019.



Sandi was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Shorewood, IL and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, cooking shows and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.



Memorial Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield.



Future inurnment: Linwood Union Cemetery, Linwood Township, WI.



For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in The Herald-News on July 16, 2019