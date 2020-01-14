|
|
Sandra A. Houser
(nee Regganie)
Of Minooka, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet. Born in Joliet the daughter of Doloresand the late Richard Regganie. Cherished wife of 41 years to Gary Houser. Loving Mom of Nicolas Houser and Melissa (Warren) Lindsay. Proud Grandma of Alex and Gianna Houser and Noah and Emma Lindsay. Dear Sister of Brian (Beatrice) Regganie. Also surviving, her niece and nephew.
Preceded in death by her father, Richard Regganie.
Sandra proudly retired from Minooka Community High School after many years of serving as an Administrative Assistant.
She was a proud homemaker who loved caring for her family. She adored her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed flower gardening in her beautiful back yard where everything was pristine and simply beautiful.
Sandra and Gary were long time members of the Braidwood Recreation Club. Whether it was summers at the beach with family, winters in Florida or days at poolside, Sandra was happiest close to the water and in the sun. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten, she will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation for Sandra A. Houser will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM until Funeral Service begins at 5:30 PM at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W. Ford Rd, Channahon. Cremation Rites to follow. Interment Private
For Those wishing to leave lasting memorials the Houser Family asks that you please consider donations in Noah Lindsay's name for Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) research to Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org
For more information 815. 467-1234 or visit www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 14, 2020