Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Sandra Elder (nee Pickering), age 64 years, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born in Joliet on June 9, 1955, the daughter of the late Russell and Virginia (nee Sharp) Pickering. She was a graduate of Joliet Twp. High School and she was employed for many years in the retail industry before retiring.

Preceded in death by her husband, Carl Elder; her parents; a brother, Dale Pickering and a sister, Maria Sue Peters.

Survived by her brother, Larry Pickering; her sisters, Debbie and Melody Pickering; her nieces, Kim Pickering, Carrie Pickering (Paul) Knorr and Shaina Pickering; her nephews, Brian Pickering, Clinton and Charles Peters.

Per Sandra's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020
