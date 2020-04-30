The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet, IL
View Map
Sandra Evans Green


1961 - 2020
Sandra Evans Green Obituary
Sandra L. Evans-Green

Born: November 29, 1961

Died: April 18, 2020

Sandra Evans Green was born November 29, 1961, in Joliet, IL to Uller Evans and Allie Evans. She went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020.

She graduated from Joliet Township and later became an advocate CAN, devoting over 40 years of exceptional care to all of her residents.

Proceeded in death by her father, Uller Evans; one sister, Joyce Adams;two brothers, Uller Evans Jr. and Terry Evans; one niece, Shanika Person; and one nephew, Tevin Bridges.

She leaves to cherish her beloved husband, Charles Green; her mother, Allie Evans; four children, Lakendal (Javondas) Smith, Denurris Evans, Alicia Evans and Shanna Grady; 12 grandchildren, Corey Ross Jr, Cor Sean Ross, Deveon Shaw, Saniya Evans, Coreon Ross, Antenice Pitchford, Jayden Evans, Janylah Smith, Ryan Spencer, Rylan Spencer, Aubree Brooks, Harmony Evans; one great-grandson, Kingston Ross; two sisters Carol (Jimmy) King and Annette Tramel; two brothers, Clinton Evans and Anthony Evans; her best Friend Pam Cousin.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM and Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following the service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 30, 2020
