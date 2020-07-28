1/1
Sandra Finger
Sandra Finger

Sandra "Sandy" Finger (nee Etheridge), age 78, passed away with her daughters at her side on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Survived by her daughters, Sonia (Ronnie) Alley, Cheryl (David Ward) Miskovic, Rhonda (Troy) Hambrick and Julie (Fred Barr) Finger; grandchildren, Tyler Alley, Ryan (Miranda) Alley, Kelly (Kevin) MacPhaul, Nathan (Jamie) Hambrick, Jacqueline Hambrick, BrandaLee Hambrick, Jordanne Hambrick and Calvin Hambrick; 12 great grandchildren; her sister, Wilma McKittrick; her brother, Rick (Carrie) Etheridge and her cat, Autumn. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Finger (2017) and her sister, Illene Crist.

Sandy was born on June 12, 1942 in Joliet, IL. She was a lifelong Joliet resident. Sandy was an avid bowler at Joliet Town and Country Lanes for more than 50 years. She loved game shows and puzzle books. Sandy was an animal lover. She will be dearly missed by her daughters and all who knew her.

Visitation for Sandra will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
