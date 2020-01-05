|
Sandra J. Erickson
Sandra J. Erickson, age 77 was a long-time resident of Romeoville, IL., passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late William Erickson; loving mother of Ken Erickson, Karen (Patrick) Petty and Susan Erickson; devoted grandmother of Chad Rodriguez, Shannon (Christopher) Baskerville and Brianna Kopel and great-grandmother of Kiley and Kennedy; fond sister of Dolores (Al) Fredericks, Thomas Watts and the late Donald (Mary) Watts and the late Robert Watts; many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Erickson was retired from Valley View School District 365 U after 25 plus years of service.
Visitation Monday January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Tuesday January 7, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020