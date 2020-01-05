The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Sandra J. Erickson

Sandra J. Erickson Obituary
Sandra J. Erickson

Sandra J. Erickson, age 77 was a long-time resident of Romeoville, IL., passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William Erickson; loving mother of Ken Erickson, Karen (Patrick) Petty and Susan Erickson; devoted grandmother of Chad Rodriguez, Shannon (Christopher) Baskerville and Brianna Kopel and great-grandmother of Kiley and Kennedy; fond sister of Dolores (Al) Fredericks, Thomas Watts and the late Donald (Mary) Watts and the late Robert Watts; many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Erickson was retired from Valley View School District 365 U after 25 plus years of service.

Visitation Monday January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Tuesday January 7, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020
