Sandra K. Hartley
1956 - 2020
Sandra K. Hartley

Born: August 1, 1956

Died: September 3, 2020

PLAINFIELD – Sandra K. Hartley, née Hahn, age 64, of Plainfield, IL passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 3, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born August 1, 1956 to Dorothy (nee Mohr) and the late Charles Hahn in Joliet, Sandra was a lifelong area resident who retired from the Will County Public Defenders Office.

In addition to her mother Dorothy, she is also survived by her son, Charles Hartley; brother, Chuck Hahn; as well as several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis Hartley; father, Charles Hahn; and sister, Barbara Hill.

Sandra was an active member of the Women of the Moose, Plainfield Lodge #2491 and the Slovenian Womens Union of America. She loved motorcycle touring, shopping, and attending tractor shows with Dennis.

Visitation for Sandra will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet. Distancing and facemasks will be observed and capacity limits will be followed. Funeral services Thursday, September 10, 2020, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
