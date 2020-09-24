1/
Sandra K. Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra K. Murray

Sandra K. Murray nee Komel age 72 of Bolingbrook, IL. Beloved wife of Mark for 28 years. Loving mother of Robert (April) Titus, Dean (Stephanie) Titus and Ryan Titus. Dearest grandmother of Brandon, Steven, Matthew, Brooke and Aiden. Dear Sister of Connie (Robert) Newman and Darlene (late Richard) Pugh. Cherished Daughter of the late Adolph "Dutch" and Frances Komel. Fond aunt of many.

Due to COVID-19 services and interment are private. For info 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of my wonderful Mother. I will love you and miss you always.❤
April Titus
Daughter
September 22, 2020
Mom...Heaven has gained another Angel...and you will be greatly missed until we meet again...I love you. My thoughts and prayers are with our family and friends during this difficult time.
April Titus
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved