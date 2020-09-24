Sandra K. Murray
Sandra K. Murray nee Komel age 72 of Bolingbrook, IL. Beloved wife of Mark for 28 years. Loving mother of Robert (April) Titus, Dean (Stephanie) Titus and Ryan Titus. Dearest grandmother of Brandon, Steven, Matthew, Brooke and Aiden. Dear Sister of Connie (Robert) Newman and Darlene (late Richard) Pugh. Cherished Daughter of the late Adolph "Dutch" and Frances Komel. Fond aunt of many.
Due to COVID-19 services and interment are private. For info 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com