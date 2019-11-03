|
Sandra L. Bosman
Sandra L. (nee Darguzis) Bosman, age 79, of Joliet, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
Born August 26, 1940 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (nee Bostjancic) Darguzis. She was raised in Rockdale, and was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School and St. Francis Academy.
Sandra worked in the banking industry for over 25 years in various capacities including serving as a Branch Manager at several locations.
An avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan, she enjoyed going to garage sales and loved spending time with her family with whom the holidays were extra special.
Surviving are her four children, Kimberly Pizzino of Ohio, Kevin Bosman of Joliet, Kerry Bosman of Joliet, and Kenneth (Kimberly) Bosman of Channahon; four grandchildren, Corey, Alexis, Erin and Zachary; her former husband, John Bosman; and a former daughter-in-law, Kim Kolnik.
A Memorial Gathering for Sandra Bosman will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Cremationrites have been accorded and interment will be private.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019