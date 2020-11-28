1/1
Sandra L. (Simonich) Camacho
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Camacho

(Nee Simonich)

Age 70, of Rockdale, IL passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning November 22, 2020.

She was born November 6, 1950 in Joliet, IL to the late Margaret (nee Setina) and Charles Simonich. She was a lifetime area resident.

Beloved wife of 52 years to Isidro Camacho, Jr; loving mother of Raphael, Kelly (late Gregory) McKeon, and Gregory Camacho; devoted grandmother of Samantha, Jake, Sophia, Baylee and Andrew; proud great-grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Chuck (Judy) Simonich, Ken (Rhea) Simonich and Charlene (John) Knorr. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and son-in-law, Sandy is also preceded in death by her sister, Margarite Bernicky and brother, Gregory C. Simonich.

Sandy liked visiting the casino as well as being outdoors and keeping her yard beautiful. She enjoyed her many friendships and most of all her family, especially her great- grandchildren and Raphael, her shining light.

As it was Sandy's request cremation rites will be accorded and interment will take place in the future at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when we can all gather again. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved