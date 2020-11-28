Sandra L. Camacho
(Nee Simonich)
Age 70, of Rockdale, IL passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning November 22, 2020.
She was born November 6, 1950 in Joliet, IL to the late Margaret (nee Setina) and Charles Simonich. She was a lifetime area resident.
Beloved wife of 52 years to Isidro Camacho, Jr; loving mother of Raphael, Kelly (late Gregory) McKeon, and Gregory Camacho; devoted grandmother of Samantha, Jake, Sophia, Baylee and Andrew; proud great-grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Chuck (Judy) Simonich, Ken (Rhea) Simonich and Charlene (John) Knorr. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents and son-in-law, Sandy is also preceded in death by her sister, Margarite Bernicky and brother, Gregory C. Simonich.
Sandy liked visiting the casino as well as being outdoors and keeping her yard beautiful. She enjoyed her many friendships and most of all her family, especially her great- grandchildren and Raphael, her shining light.
As it was Sandy's request cremation rites will be accorded and interment will take place in the future at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when we can all gather again. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.