Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Sandra Johnson
Sandra L. Johnson

Sandra L. Johnson

Sandra L. Johnson, nee Schmitz, formerly of Lemont, passed away March 30, 2019, with her family at her side.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany; her parents, Michael and Helen Schmitz; and a brother, Michael Schmitz.

Survived by her beloved husband, Robert Johnson, Sr.; her loving children, Robert (Lynn) Johnson, Jr. and Heather (Randy) Johnson; and three cherished grandchildren, Michael, Mitchell, and Matthew.

Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, April 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Alphonsus Church, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or

Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 3, 2019
