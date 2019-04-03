|
Sandra L. Johnson
Sandra L. Johnson, nee Schmitz, formerly of Lemont, passed away March 30, 2019, with her family at her side.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany; her parents, Michael and Helen Schmitz; and a brother, Michael Schmitz.
Survived by her beloved husband, Robert Johnson, Sr.; her loving children, Robert (Lynn) Johnson, Jr. and Heather (Randy) Johnson; and three cherished grandchildren, Michael, Mitchell, and Matthew.
Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, April 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Alphonsus Church, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or
Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 3, 2019