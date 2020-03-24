Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Thompson Obituary
Sandra L. Thompson

Sandra L. Thompson (nee Knight)

Age 76, formerly of New Lenox, passed away suddenly March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Thompson and the late Gordon Taylor; loving mother of Eugene (Jenny) Thompson, Michael (Michelle) Thompson, Lynda (Cliff) Pixley, Lynnette (Brad) Elam, Gordon (Daneen) Taylor, Vance (Katrine) Taylor, and Lynore (Tom) White; cherished grandmother of Joy (Christopher) Stingl, Andrea Williams, Sarah (Josh), Stephanie (David), Bradley (April), Brandi, Trevor (Kaylie), Tyler, Monica Thompson, Danielle (Jordan), Amanda Thompson, Zane and Neva Taylor, Graham, Gabrielle Taylor, and Jill White; great-grandmother of Emmy, Harper, Donovan, Vinnie, Connor, and Zachary; dear sister of Tony (Jackie) and the late Graham; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Joyce Knight (Giles). Sandra worked many years at Chase Bank, Lincoln-Way Savings. Due to the Covid-19 D and the IDPH Funeral Home guidelines the services will be held private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson?s Research Foundation, would be appreciated. Info 815-485-3700 www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -