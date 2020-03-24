|
Sandra L. Thompson
Sandra L. Thompson (nee Knight)
Age 76, formerly of New Lenox, passed away suddenly March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Thompson and the late Gordon Taylor; loving mother of Eugene (Jenny) Thompson, Michael (Michelle) Thompson, Lynda (Cliff) Pixley, Lynnette (Brad) Elam, Gordon (Daneen) Taylor, Vance (Katrine) Taylor, and Lynore (Tom) White; cherished grandmother of Joy (Christopher) Stingl, Andrea Williams, Sarah (Josh), Stephanie (David), Bradley (April), Brandi, Trevor (Kaylie), Tyler, Monica Thompson, Danielle (Jordan), Amanda Thompson, Zane and Neva Taylor, Graham, Gabrielle Taylor, and Jill White; great-grandmother of Emmy, Harper, Donovan, Vinnie, Connor, and Zachary; dear sister of Tony (Jackie) and the late Graham; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Joyce Knight (Giles). Sandra worked many years at Chase Bank, Lincoln-Way Savings. Due to the Covid-19 D and the IDPH Funeral Home guidelines the services will be held private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson?s Research Foundation, would be appreciated. Info 815-485-3700 www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020