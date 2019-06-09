Sandra M. Rogers



(nee Walthers-Tatro)



Sandra Marie Rogers, nee Walthers-Tatro, age 78, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Joliet.



Born September 11, 1940 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Mary (nee Brown) Tatro.



Sandra leaves as her legacy four children: Robert (Sherry) Rogers, Diana (Matt) Ulmer, Denise Bruebach and Phyllis (John) Rogers. She also leaves to cherish her memory her nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Alan, Brandon (Laura), Emily, Melissa, Mark (Melissa), Carla, Jordan and Jessica; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Madison, Morgan, Mark, Makiya, Jayden and Maximus; and four siblings, George (Nancy) Walthers, Michael (Barbara) Tatro, Bill Tatro and Beth (Don) Pruett.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra M. Rogers will be celebrated Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 South Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60544. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be in Plainfield Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name in honor of her granddaughter may be directed to the Hydrocephalus Association, Attn: Data Entry Specialist, 9249 S. Broadway, Suite 200-845, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129. (www.hydroassoc.org)



