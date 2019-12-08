|
|
Sandra Persico
(nee Sebben)
Age 80, of Joliet, IL passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Seymour, Iowa, August 10, 1939 to the late Hazel (nee Rasmussen) and Angelo Sebben. Sandy resided in Joliet nearly all of her life. She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School.
On November 29, 1958, she married Richard "Dickie" Persico and together they raised their family in the Ingalls Park neighborhood.
Beloved mother of Tony (Maryann) of Morris, IL, Dawn (Tom) Case of Whitehouse, OH and Todd of Tampa, FL; loving and devoted grandmother of Toni, Talia and Geno Persico; Matt, Nick and Gina Case; dear sister of Sheila (Pete) Wagner of Shorewood, IL and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; several cousins also survive.
In addition to her beloved husband of over 41 years, she is also preceded in death by her parents.
Sandy was employed with the Robert Egizio Farmers Insurance Agency. She enjoyed golfing and gardening. However, nothing made her happier than being with her family, especially the grandkids.
All friends and relatives are invited to gather on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service begins at 10:30 a.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 2312 Essington Rd., Joliet, IL. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Park. As it was Sandy's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Crossroads Christian Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019