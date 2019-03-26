The Herald-News Obituaries
Sandy J. Simms

Sandy J. Simms

Sandy J. Simms (Nee: Hibbard), age 76, late of Homer Glen passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Chicago, lifelong Chicagoland area resident. Sandy enjoyed cooking, gardening and was an avid pet lover. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Survive by her devoted husband of 28 years, Henry Simms; five children, Sharie (Scott) Schraub, Shonnice Simms, Jeff Simms, Jessica Heintz and Justin (Melissa) Simms; 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated.

Per Sandy's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed. A Memorial gathering will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, Il., 60441 from 2:00pm until time of Memorial Service at 6:00pm with Deacon Kevin Ryan officiating.

Inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
