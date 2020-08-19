Sandy Lyn Korach



Born: August 23, 1941; in Aurora, IL



Died: August 17, 2020; in Cushing, IL



Sandy Lyn Korach, 78, of Cushing, passed away at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Motley Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Scandia Valley Cemetery in Cushing, Minnesota.



She was born in Aurora, IL on August 23, 1941 to Homer and Mary (Boughton) Grommon. She graduated from Plainfield High School in Plainfield, IL. She married Donald Korach on October 01, 1960 in Joliet, IL. Sandy, with her husband, owned Birch Acres Resort after moving to Minnesota. She worked at Trident Seafood for 25 years. She was also the treasurer for the Motley Free Methodist Church for 13 years. She loved family, wonderful friends, reading, making cookies, cross-stitch, and the Dairy Queen.



Sandy is survived by her husband Donald Korach Sr; son Donald (Marjorie); daughter Deborah; four grandchildren, Shannon, Rachel, Donnie, and Nicole; two brothers, Larry (Jean) Grommon and Denny (Kathy) Grommon.



She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Mary Grommon; wonderful step-mother Margaret Williams Grommon, her grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples, Minnesota.





