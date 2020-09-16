1/1
Sandy Thomas Carter
1948 - 2020
Sandy Thomas Carter

Born: March 29, 1948

Died: September 6, 2020

Mr. Sandy Thomas Carter, age 72 passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his home. Sandy was born on March 29, 1948 to Azah Carter and Emma L. (Gregory) Carter in Princeton, NJ. Sandy was a retired Principal of Laraway School and also retired realtor from Carter Realty Group.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Yvette Teres Carter, father, Azah Carter, mother, Emma L. (Gregory) Carter; brother, James Azah Carter, and his nephew, Keith James Carter.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Theresa Carter; his oldest son, Jonathan T. Carter (Feleniese) and their daughters, Jocelyn and Jaria; his son, Chad J. Carter (Carmen) and their sons, Chad Jr., Connor and Carson; his daughter, Jessica Carter-Hobbs (Terrance) and their daughters, Joyelle, Jayanna, and Jaleesa; his nieces, Kelly Carter, Penelope S. Edwards- Carter, Katryna Carter of Princeton, NJ and his longtime friends, Clifford and Theresa Maddox of Pleasantville, NJ.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1502 E. Mills Rd., Joliet, IL. Celebration of life at 11:00 AM, Pastor Darius T. Curtis, officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church,
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
