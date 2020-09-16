Sandy Thomas Carter



Born: March 29, 1948



Died: September 6, 2020



Mr. Sandy Thomas Carter, age 72 passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his home. Sandy was born on March 29, 1948 to Azah Carter and Emma L. (Gregory) Carter in Princeton, NJ. Sandy was a retired Principal of Laraway School and also retired realtor from Carter Realty Group.



Preceded in death by his daughter, Yvette Teres Carter, father, Azah Carter, mother, Emma L. (Gregory) Carter; brother, James Azah Carter, and his nephew, Keith James Carter.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Theresa Carter; his oldest son, Jonathan T. Carter (Feleniese) and their daughters, Jocelyn and Jaria; his son, Chad J. Carter (Carmen) and their sons, Chad Jr., Connor and Carson; his daughter, Jessica Carter-Hobbs (Terrance) and their daughters, Joyelle, Jayanna, and Jaleesa; his nieces, Kelly Carter, Penelope S. Edwards- Carter, Katryna Carter of Princeton, NJ and his longtime friends, Clifford and Theresa Maddox of Pleasantville, NJ.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1502 E. Mills Rd., Joliet, IL. Celebration of life at 11:00 AM, Pastor Darius T. Curtis, officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store