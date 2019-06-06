Sandy Thompson Jr.



Born: September 27, 1960



Died: May 28, 2019



Sandy Thompson Jr. was born on September 27, 1960 to the late Sandy Thompson Sr. and the late Mildred Sherrod in Joliet Illinois. Sandy transitioned into eternity on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.



Sandy attended the Joliet school district and graduated from Joliet Central High School in 1978, where he was known as a profound basketball player.



In the Spring of 1990, love was in the air when Sandy noticed the love of his life, Shari, they later married on June 13, 1992 raising two children Brianna and Brenton.



Sandy worked in one of the most challenging environments for 31 years, retiring from Stateville Correctional Center in 2010. Sandy later joined Minooka School District as a Bus Driver, living out his passion for serving others.



Sandy was baptized at a young age at Shiloh Baptist Church and later joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he faithfully served under the late Rev. Dr. Isaac Singleton Sr. and Rev. Dr. David G. Latimore Sr. Sandy had a heart for the people of God, leading the transportation ministry, prison ministry, serving on the video/audio ministry, security committee, and the church constitution committee.



Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Sandy Thompson Sr.; his mother, Mildred Sherrod and father-in-law, James R. Williams.



Sandy leaves to cherish his loving memory: his loving wife, Shari Thompson of Joliet IL; children, Brianna Thompson and Brenton Thompson of Joliet, IL; grandson, Brayden Thompson of Joliet, IL; step-brother, Keith (Kendra) Thompson of Bolingbrook, IL; step-sisters, Sandra (Bryant) Moss of Chicago, IL and Rochelle (Christopher) Lawrence of South Carolina; aunts, Barbara (James) Green of Park Forest, IL. Lula (Ed-deceased) Williams of Chicago IL; in-laws, Pellie Williams of Joliet IL, Althea (Antione) Ford of Joliet IL, Michael (Donna) Burage of Meridian, MS; nephews, nieces and a host of additional family and friends.



Celebration of the life for Sandy Thompson Jr. will take place with a visitation on Friday June 7, 2019 from 3pm-7pm and at the funeral home and Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl. Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Minister Naomi Brown, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on June 6, 2019