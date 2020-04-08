|
Sara K. Nagel
Sara K. Nagel, nee Dunn, age 78, of Lemont, passed away April 02, 2020. Born in Cynthiana, KY. Sara was a former cheerleading coordinator for the Lemont Hornets for 10 years.
Preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Edyth Dunn; her son Kenneth E. Nagel, Jr.; her brother J.C. Dunn, her sister Helen Jackman, and a sister-in law Dolores Dunn.
Survived by her husband of 55 years marriage Ken Nagel; her sons J.C. Nagel (Jackie Cherwin), and Matt (Terrie) Nagel; her grandchildren Kylie Ann Nagel, Landon Nagel, Chance Nagel, and Wyatt Nagel; also surviving are her brother Charles (Janice ) Dunn, a brother-in law William Jackman, her brother Cecil Dunn, and brother Jerry (Jane) Dunn. A memorial service will take place at a future date. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 8, 2020