Sarah E. Marsh(nee Baker)Age 84, of Joliet, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Saint Joseph Medical Center.Lifelong resident of Joliet. Retired after 31 years as an accounts payable clerk with Crane Kemlite Composites. She continued to stay active in retirement by serving her community for nineteen years as a foster grandparent for the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. She was also a faithful member of the All Nations Church of God in Christ serving as staff Musician.Preceded in death by her parents, Nancy and Nathaniel Baker Sr., one daughter Darlene Marsh, one son Robert Marsh, one grandson, Nathan Louis Marsh and granddaughter, Sarai Lee Amos both at infancy.Survived by two daughters, Hanne (Philemon) Amos and Leah (Jeffrey) Cross, two brothers, John (Ruby) Baker Sr. and Nathaniel (Karen) Baker Jr., 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family will receive relatives and friends for a public viewing at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m. followed by a private service. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Maximum occupancy in the funeral home will be 25 guests at one time. Face masks and distancing will be enforced.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foster Grandparents Program of the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. 16555 Weber Road Crest Hill, IL 60403 or to All Nations C.O.G.I.C. 503 S. Water Street Joliet, IL 60436.