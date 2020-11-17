1/1
Sarah E. Smith
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah E. Smith

Born: September 27, 1981; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 14, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Sarah E. Smith (age 39) of Channahon, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice after a courageous 6 ½-year battle with brain cancer.

Sarah was born on September 27, 1981 in Joliet. She was a daughter of Gary and the late Christine (nee Gerencher) Smith. She was raised in Channahon and graduated from Minooka Community High School with the class of 1999. She also obtained two Associates degrees from Joliet Junior College. She was a long-time employee of Indian Prairie Public Library in Darien, IL.

Sarah loved animals of all kinds and over the years has had many dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters. She leaves behind her cat, Dexter. Sarah was a loyal Cubs fan and was thrilled when they won the World Series in 2016. She was also a fan of Doctor Who and other British TV shows, Harry Potter, and Lilo and Stitch. She enjoyed traveling and shopping with her mom and sister.

Survived by her loving father Gary L. Smith of Channahon, devoted sister and best friend Elizabeth Smith of Plainfield; aunt Marilyn (late Edward) Gans of Joliet, uncle Glenn (Lynne) Smith of Plainfield. Numerous cousins remain, including Edward (Leticia) Gans, Timothy Gans, Daniel Gans, Michael (Darcy) Gans and Nicholas Gans, Lisa (Brian) Gans, Matthew (Tara) Smith, and Michele (Tod) Carter.

Preceded in death by her mother, Christine (nee Gerencher) Smith in July 2020, grandparents William and Theresa Gerencher and August Jr. and Eleanor Smith, and aunt Carol (late Jack) Smeets.

The family would like to thank the team at the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute of Northwestern University and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their dedicated care.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Interment will follow and Sarah will be laid to rest next to her mother in St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 25 guests will be allowed in at a time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Will County Humane Society or the American Brain Tumor Association.

Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Interment
11:45 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved