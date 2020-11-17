Sarah E. SmithBorn: September 27, 1981; in Joliet, ILDied: November 14, 2020; in Joliet, ILSarah E. Smith (age 39) of Channahon, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice after a courageous 6 ½-year battle with brain cancer.Sarah was born on September 27, 1981 in Joliet. She was a daughter of Gary and the late Christine (nee Gerencher) Smith. She was raised in Channahon and graduated from Minooka Community High School with the class of 1999. She also obtained two Associates degrees from Joliet Junior College. She was a long-time employee of Indian Prairie Public Library in Darien, IL.Sarah loved animals of all kinds and over the years has had many dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters. She leaves behind her cat, Dexter. Sarah was a loyal Cubs fan and was thrilled when they won the World Series in 2016. She was also a fan of Doctor Who and other British TV shows, Harry Potter, and Lilo and Stitch. She enjoyed traveling and shopping with her mom and sister.Survived by her loving father Gary L. Smith of Channahon, devoted sister and best friend Elizabeth Smith of Plainfield; aunt Marilyn (late Edward) Gans of Joliet, uncle Glenn (Lynne) Smith of Plainfield. Numerous cousins remain, including Edward (Leticia) Gans, Timothy Gans, Daniel Gans, Michael (Darcy) Gans and Nicholas Gans, Lisa (Brian) Gans, Matthew (Tara) Smith, and Michele (Tod) Carter.Preceded in death by her mother, Christine (nee Gerencher) Smith in July 2020, grandparents William and Theresa Gerencher and August Jr. and Eleanor Smith, and aunt Carol (late Jack) Smeets.The family would like to thank the team at the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute of Northwestern University and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their dedicated care.Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Interment will follow and Sarah will be laid to rest next to her mother in St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 25 guests will be allowed in at a time.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Will County Humane Society or the American Brain Tumor Association.Arrangements entrusted to: