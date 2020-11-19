Sarah M. Wise
Sarah M. Wise, age 19, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Survived by her parents, Eric (Debbie) Wise; her brother, James Wise; her aunt, Judy (Jim) Grennen and her uncle, Butch (Jan) Kotas.
Sarah was born on January 12, 2001 in Joliet, IL and was raised in Shorewood. She attended Troy Community School, class of 2015 and Joliet West High School, class of 2019. Sarah was very active during high school, she was on the basketball team and participated in track. Sarah was passionate about helping people, and attended Joliet Junior College during high school to become a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Memorial service for Sarah will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Per Sarah's wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com