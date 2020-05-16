Scott A. Schimanski
Born: March 27, 1966
Died: May 11, 2020
Age 54 of Shorewood, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Scott was born, March 27, 1966 in Naperville, Illinois. He graduated from Downers Grove South High School in 1984. He attended the College of St. Francis, where he was a letter-winning football stand-out for the Saints, earning his degree in 1990. Scott attended Chicago - Kent School of Law where he earned a Juris Doctorate Degree in 1997, passing the State of Illinois Bar Examination the same year. He received a Master of Laws in Taxation in 1999. Scott had been practicing law working for The Law Offices of Thomas W. Lynch & Associates, P.C. since 2006.
Scott was passionate about his children and took particular pleasure in attending their high school and college sporting events. No distance was too far to travel to see them compete. He was an early-adopter of social distancing, usually seen sitting alone at the top of the bleachers at his son's football games, or in a lawn chair beyond the right field wall at his daughter's softball games.
Scott is survived by his three children, Sarah, Scott and Steven; mother, Carol Schimanski; mother and father-in-law Barb and Andy Birsa; brothers Greg (Iris) and Mark (Debbie) Schimanski; sisters in law Terry Hastings, Sue (Jason) Swanson, Shelly (Tom) Snyder, Nicole Koopmann and brother in law Andy (Molly) Birsa. Beloved uncle to Andrew, AJ, Erin, Sean, Katie, Carlin, Ben, Jacob, Thomas, Joshua, Natalie, Andrew, Anthony, Emma and Alexander.
Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Schimanski (nee Birsa), and brother Kevin Hastings. As well as his grandparents Albin and Lillias Laczynski.
Services for Scott will be held privately at Tezak Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances we are encouraging all guests to avoid in person attendance. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for chapel prayers via live stream on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the safety of your own home. This can be accomplished by visiting Scott's tribute page at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. A link is available to join the live stream service.
Per Scott's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and Scott will be laid to rest with his wife Sandy in Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Scott's memory to his children for their distribution.
Obituary and tribute wall for Scott Schimanski at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2020.