Scott B. Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott B. Phillips

Scott B. Phillips (39) died suddenly, Friday March 13, 2020 in Chicago, IL.

He leaves his parents, Gary Phillips and Bobbie (Hoffman) Phillips, his sister Marla Kloeckner, his niece Courtney Kloeckner, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Marvin (Bud) Hoffman, LaVera (Babe) Hoffman, Lynn K Phillips and Elaine Phillips.

Scott graduated from Minooka High School in 1998. He loved art, music and learning about foreign languages and cultures.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers as well as your respect for their privacy during this difficult time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved