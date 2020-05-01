Scott B. Phillips



Scott B. Phillips (39) died suddenly, Friday March 13, 2020 in Chicago, IL.



He leaves his parents, Gary Phillips and Bobbie (Hoffman) Phillips, his sister Marla Kloeckner, his niece Courtney Kloeckner, family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents Marvin (Bud) Hoffman, LaVera (Babe) Hoffman, Lynn K Phillips and Elaine Phillips.



Scott graduated from Minooka High School in 1998. He loved art, music and learning about foreign languages and cultures.



A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers as well as your respect for their privacy during this difficult time.





