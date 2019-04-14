Scott Wm. Cheffer



Scott Wm. Cheffer, age 68, died March 22, 2019 after a short illness and hospitalization. He was born in Berwyn, Illinois and grew up in Oak Park and Mt. Prospect. After serving in the United States Army, in the 74th Army Band at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, IN, he returned to Shorewood, IL.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth (nee Urtubees). Also survived by his brother Charles H Cheffer (Mary); brother in law Keith Urtubees, Sr., (Jacqui); sister in law, Marne' Modine. Also surviving are his nephews Keith Urtubees, Jr., Erik Modine; John Modine; Paul Modine; Charles DJ Cheffer; niece Natalie Stovall and their families. He is remembered by his cherished God-Daughter Kendra Serauskas, husband Dominic and sons Bryan and Hunter and by his "adopted" children Andreas Doukatas and Anneta Ntova-Doukatas.



He is preceded in death by his mother in law, Esther Yahnke Modine, his mother, Daisy Tromp (Jasper) and his father, Gerard Cheffer (Isabel).



Scott and Beth met in the local singing group The New People, and music was a constant thread in their marriage. Scott taught private music lessons, played in numerous wedding bands including his own, Chef Salad. He was an orchestral arranger for many years for the Kiwanis and Jubilation Shows and has been the choir director at Sharon United Methodist Church in Plainfield for many years. He is a graduate of Governor's State University with a BA degree in Music Business and a MA in Technical Design. Scott was retired as Trainer from Title Company of America, a company he owned with his wife.



Scott was a founding member of Crest Hill Community Television. He designed a training manual for the Basics of Cable Television on a community level and taught it to local high school and adult citizens. While not a sports guy, the family takes pride in his "football injury" when he suffered a broken leg by an out of bounds line backer as he was filming a University of St. Francis football game.



In later years he became a devoted student of the Old Testament and in retirement shared the Lunch and Learn classes studying the Torah at the Joliet Jewish Congregation. Always an educator at heart Scott was a Certified Lay Servant in the United Methodist Church. He also had the opportunity to help write and teach a course on The Dead Sea Scrolls with the Rev. Kenneth Mull, of Aurora University. These classes were taught to several UMC Churches in the Northern Illinois Conference in 2000 when the Scrolls made an appearance at the Field Museum. He acted as docent for a multi-faith Ecumenical Group touring the exhibit at the museum.



The family is grateful for the impeccable care and affection Scott received from the 6W Neuro Team at St. Joe's Hospital. Scott requested donation of his body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois for Medical Research.



A Life Celebration of Scott will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sharon UMC, 23913 Lockport Street, Plainfield, IL 60544 with lunch to follow.



Memorials may be made to the church in his name.



Memorials may be made to the church in his name.