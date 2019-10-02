|
Sean P. Lavery
Born: September 15, 1975
Died: September 28, 2019
Sean P. "Lavs" Lavery, age 44, a resident of Shorewood, IL, formerly of Oak Lawn and Plainfield, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born September 15, 1975 in Oak Lawn.
Husband of Tina Lavery (nee Tobsing), father of Rory, Baileigh and Kenzington, caring son of Raymond P. "Pat" Lavery and the late Marion Lavery, brother of Bruce (Terri) Tharp, Matthew Lavery, Linda (Jeffrey Hlista) Tharp-Hlista and Susan (John) Banas, son-in-law of the late Kurt J. and Mary D. Tobsing, brother-in-law of Melissa (Bob) Steffel, fond cousin, uncle and friend of many.
Sean grew up in Oak Lawn, attended St Catherine of Alexandria School and was a 1993 graduate of Brother Rice High School, Chicago. He worked in the insurance industry for many years with AAA Chicago Motor Club, Joliet, IL and most recently with Country Financial in Plainfield. Sean loved sports, was an enthusiastic Cubs and Notre Dame fan and enjoyed coaching football and girl's softball.
Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019, 4:00-7:30 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road (Corner of Rts. 30 & 59), Plainfield.
A celebration of Sean's life will follow Friday, 7:30 PM in the funeral home.
Interment: Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sean's memory may be made to: Shannon Clay. Shannon has established an account at BMO Harris Bank for Sean's children, Rory, Baileigh and Kenzington.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 2, 2019