Sean Patrick Long
Sean Patrick Long, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in Florida.
Sean is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Vincent Long; and maternal grandmother, Marianne Joyce O'Brien.
Sean was the loving father to the love of his life, Addelynn "Addy" Marie Long. Son of Wendy Marie Long (O'Brien); loving big brother of Scott Jensen Long; devoted and caring partner of Brittanee E. Berk and devoted father to her son Luca James Berk; and half sibling to Sherie and Stevie Long of AZ.
Sean is also survived by his maternal grandparents, John Thomas O'Brien III "O'B" "Jack" and Lorraine O'Brien; Addy's mother, Kimrey N. Frederick; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends and co-workers from Illinois and Florida.
Sean grew up in Minooka, IL and quickly became a friend to many. In his youth he excelled in countless extreme and sanctioned sports. Being the king of SKATE and a stud on the baseball field. The natural talent of sports was laughably visible to all of his friends. Sean graduated from Minooka High School class of 2008. After moving to Florida he was blessed with his princess, Addy and later started a family with his girlfriend and life partner, Brittanee. Sean was the Operations Manager at Ivox Solutions where he continued to build relationships with his customers and co-workers. He will be remembered as a calm, loving, caring, thoughtful man who always had a smile on his face.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to his children's GoFundMe accounts to pursue their dreams after high school: www.gofundme.com/f/for-addelynns-future?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet;
www.gofundme.com/f/for-lucas-future?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Visitation for Sean has been held privately. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. He will be sorely missed by everyone that he has selflessly taken the time to meet throughout his life. Obituary and tribute wall for Sean Patrick Long at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.