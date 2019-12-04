|
Sevasti T. Argoudelis
Sevasti "Stella" T. Argoudelis, age 85of Plainfield, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at home. She was born November 10, 1934 in Salamanca, NY to her loving late parents, Emmanuel and Kalotina Tsongranis.
Beloved mother of Alexandra Argoudelis, Kathryn (Paul) Gassensmith, Maria (Robert) Laws, JoAnn (the late Steven) Edenburn and the late Demetrius "Jim" Argoudelis. Adored grandmother of Kristen (Nicholas) Yangas, Alison Gassensmith, Steven Edenburn, Samuel Edenburn, Gabriella Laws, and the late James Argoudelis. Loving great-grandmother of 3. Dearest sister of Nick (Dora) Tsongranis, sister-in-law of Sylvia Tsongranis and Steve Panagiotis, the late Rev. George E. Tsongranis, Mike Tsongranis, Mary (Andrew) Rousonelos, Kally Panagiotis, and Nickey Tsongranis. Predeceased by her spouse, John Zane Argoudelis. Dear aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Stella was a 1954 graduate of Tarpon Springs High School, FL. Immediately following high school, she was engaged, married and moved to Plainfield Illinois where she started her family. Stella was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church of Joliet. She was a long time employee with Plainfield Molding Company. She will forever be remembered as "The Cake Lady".
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266,877-413-6623.
Visitation: Friday, December 6th 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt. 30 & Rt. 59). Additional Visitation: Saturday, December 7th 9:30-10:00AM at St, Athanasios Greek Church, Funeral Service: Saturday, December 7th 10:00 AM at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 5th Ave., Aurora, IL 60504. Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield,IL. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 4, 2019