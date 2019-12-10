|
Shale M. Hutson
Born in Joliet, IL October 11, 1941.
Passed away November 20, 2019 at N.E. Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, TX.
Shale graduated from Joliet Township High School. After High School, he joined the U.S. Navy where he trained as a Surgical Tech., and was stationed at the Key West, FL Naval Hospital.
After the tour with the Navy, Shale worked in the Chicago area, and later moved to San Antonio, TX where he worked as a Detective with the San Antonio Police Department until retiring.
Shale was preceded in deathy by his parents, John and Charlotte Hutson of Joliet, one brother, Neal, a niece Rebecca Delgado, and a good friend, Chet Lawson.
Shale is survived by one brother, Brian (Barbara) Hutson, nieces, Pam (Stephen) Wetherbee, Ann (Giovannie) Cufre, and nephew Steven Hutson, many cousins, great nieces and nephews. Also surviving, are close friends, Larry Owens and Rodger Belcher of Mobile, AL and many friends in the San Antonio, TX area.
Per Shale's request, cremation rites were accorded.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in San Antonio.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 10, 2019