The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Callaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Andrew Callaghan


2004 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane Andrew Callaghan Obituary
Shane Andrew Callaghan

Shane Andrew Callaghan, age 15, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Shane bravely fought osteosarcoma for the past four years.

Born September 15, 2004 in Aurora, he was a graduate of Aux Sable Middle School. Shane was a smart, compassionate and funny young man who liked playing baseball and basketball, riding his bike, and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved fishing, football, and gaming, especially PlayStation.

Despite his own challenges in dealing with pediatric cancer, he cared deeply about others affected by the disease and worked hard to make their lives better. He remained active until the end raising funds for research and increasing awareness about childhood cancer. He was especially proud to know that a new organization, Shane's Anglers, was being developed to introduce cancer patients to the joy of fishing.

Surviving are his father, Andrew J. "Casey" Callaghan, Jr. of Plainfield; his mother, Martha (nee Mucha) Callaghan and her partner, Johnnie Cisson of Plainfield; one sister, Jessica M. Callaghan of Plainfield; grandparents, Wladyslawa and Konrad Mucha of North Port, FL, Margaret Martin of Attica, IN, and Andrew (Marian) Callaghan, Sr. of Homer Glen, IL; four aunts, Donna Callaghan, Colleen (Jason) Roy, Carrie (John) Pacult, and Donna (Marian) Nozicka; and several cousins.

Visitation for Shane Callaghan will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shane's name to Cal's Angels, 2422 W Main St Unit 3B, St. Charles, IL 60175 (www.calsangels.org); The Andrew Weishar Foundation, 1245 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 154, Chicago, IL 60605 (www.weish4ever.org); or Christmas Without Cancer, PO Box 628, Oak Lawn, IL 60454 (www.christmaswithoutcancer.org)

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now