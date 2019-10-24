|
Shane Andrew Callaghan
Shane Andrew Callaghan, age 15, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Shane bravely fought osteosarcoma for the past four years.
Born September 15, 2004 in Aurora, he was a graduate of Aux Sable Middle School. Shane was a smart, compassionate and funny young man who liked playing baseball and basketball, riding his bike, and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved fishing, football, and gaming, especially PlayStation.
Despite his own challenges in dealing with pediatric cancer, he cared deeply about others affected by the disease and worked hard to make their lives better. He remained active until the end raising funds for research and increasing awareness about childhood cancer. He was especially proud to know that a new organization, Shane's Anglers, was being developed to introduce cancer patients to the joy of fishing.
Surviving are his father, Andrew J. "Casey" Callaghan, Jr. of Plainfield; his mother, Martha (nee Mucha) Callaghan and her partner, Johnnie Cisson of Plainfield; one sister, Jessica M. Callaghan of Plainfield; grandparents, Wladyslawa and Konrad Mucha of North Port, FL, Margaret Martin of Attica, IN, and Andrew (Marian) Callaghan, Sr. of Homer Glen, IL; four aunts, Donna Callaghan, Colleen (Jason) Roy, Carrie (John) Pacult, and Donna (Marian) Nozicka; and several cousins.
Visitation for Shane Callaghan will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shane's name to Cal's Angels, 2422 W Main St Unit 3B, St. Charles, IL 60175 (www.calsangels.org); The Andrew Weishar Foundation, 1245 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 154, Chicago, IL 60605 (www.weish4ever.org); or Christmas Without Cancer, PO Box 628, Oak Lawn, IL 60454 (www.christmaswithoutcancer.org)
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019