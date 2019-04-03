Shane R. Hasibar



Born: May 13, 1988



Died: March 30, 2019



Shane R. Hasibar, age 30, of New Lenox, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 30, 2019.



Born May 13, 1988 in Oak Lawn, IL; he attended Alonzo Stagg High School.



Shane loved his fiancee (Jessica Henry) and his family, following the Chicago Sports Teams and fishing. His love of the Chicago Cubs will forever be attributed to his Popie. Shane was a BIG Hearted and Fun guy - that just had a way of bringing the Smile and Joy out of people.



He was a devoted son, doting father and annoying but loving brother, the family takes comfort knowing that Shane is at peace.



Surviving are his mother, Dawn Garcia (nee Brown) of New Lenox; his adoptive father, Michael Hasibar of Joliet; his sister, Charity Hasibar of Peotone; his daughter, Layla Hasibar; maternal grandparents, Robert and Rita Brown (nee Wisniewski); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by adoptive Grandparents, Thomas and Elaine Hasibar; Maternal and Paternal Great Grandparents.



Visitation for Shane will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd., 112 Richards St, Joliet, IL from 1:00 to 3:00pm, with a memorial service to follow at Revolution Church 24520 S. US HWY 52 in Manhattan, lL from 4:00 to 6:00pm.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, are appreciated and can be payable/mailed to Rita Brown, PO Box 914 New Lenox, IL 60451. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary