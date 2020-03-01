|
|
Shannon Murphy Colon
Born: July 24, 1982
Died: February 10, 2020
Shannon Murphy Colon, age 37, a longtime resident of Tampa, FL, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1982 in Joliet, Illinois.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Luis Colon; her beloved son, Jackson Colon; her loving parents, Rick and Sue Murphy of Channahon, IL; her dear brother, Brandon(Natalie) Murphy of Hawthorn Woods, IL; her cherished aunts and uncles, Sandy (Dan) Prater, Patty (Rob) Murphy-Weierman, Mike (Debbie) Murphy, Irene Murphy, Jim Murphy and Rose Wilkinson; as well as many cousins and great friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Pat Lilek, and Jim and Mary Murphy.
Shannon was a graduate of Plainfield Central High School, class of 2000. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of South Florida in Tampa. After graduation she stayed in sunny Florida and began a career with USAA.
Throughout her life she loved to dance and was thrilled to be a part of 2001 Super Bowlhalf-time show in Tampa. Shannon loved to keep herself in shape by running and was proud to have finished the Chicago Marathon in 2014, as well as countless 5k, 10k and half-marathons.
Shannon was a very outgoing person who made friends easily. She lived every day to the fullest and made sure not to miss out on any experiences life presented her with. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Shannon's life, memorial donations may be made to the Murphy family for the future education of her son Jackson.
A memorial visitation celebrating Shannon's life willbe held on Sunday, March 8, 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 1, 2020