Sharon D. Jimenez
Sharon Darlene Jimenez, age 82, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born February 24, 1938 in Pekin, IL, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Carrie (Bennett) Van Dyke.
Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was actively involved in the lives of her family members. She was proud of her family and her roles as leader, teacher, and confidant. Her enthusiasm and encouragement energized those around her. She was a woman of faith who loved God. She also enjoyed being involved in many capacities, wherever needed, in helping her husband in his business endeavors.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph J. Jimenez, Sr. of Joliet; five loving children, Valerie (the late Donald) Ardaugh of Plainfield, Joseph (Becky) Jimenez, Jr. of Shorewood, Lisa Layfield of Channahon, Carrie Lynn (John) Thompson of New Lenox, and Kymberly Jimenez of Joliet; 14 precious grandchildren, Beth (Aaron) Ardaugh-Falls, Kristen Ardaugh, Brent Ardaugh, Melissa Cronk, Aimee (Roger) Merrit, Shanna McCammack, Michael (Nicole) Hernandez, Tayler Layfield, Chad Layfield, Matthew Layfield, Megan Silvas, Alyssya Jimenez, Breahna Jimenez, and Stephanie Jimenez; 28 dear great-grandchildren; two fond sisters, Delores Van Dyke and Joyce Carrier; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Paul W. Hurley; and one infant brother.
Visitation for Sharon Jimenez will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Her final resting place will be Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020