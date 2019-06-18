|
|
Sharon Denise Langon
Born: August 17, 1961
Died: June 12, 2019
Sharon Denise (Evans) Langon, age 57 passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born August 17, 1961 in Monroe, LA to the late Jessie Evans and Marion Anders.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Evans and Marion Anders; paternal grandparents, one sister, Carolyn Ann Evans and one nephew, Robert Reed, Jr.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Charles Langon; her one and only daughter, Kenya Patrice Langon; and her one and only loving granddaughter, Amaya Hailey Walker; four sisters, Joyce Perkins of Arizona, Debbie (Tommie) Poe, Linda (Terry) McNair, and Syretta Cole; three brothers, Anthony (Shirley) Evans, Jessie B. Evans and Timothy Thurmond, all of Joliet, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends, Martha Sago and Pamela Hester.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Total Christian Life Ministries, 421 Patterson Rd., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Tracy Jennings, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 18, 2019