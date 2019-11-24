|
|
Sharon Hester Poole
Sharon Hester Poole - passed into eternal life November 21, 2019. Sharon was born on November 8, 1942. Age 77.
Survived by the love of her life-her high school sweetheart and husband Bill, who made her feel like a bride every day during their 58 years of marriage. From their union they were graced with three beautiful daughters. Sheri (Troy) Tomsheck, Becky (Chris) Cruver and Tricia McKay. Her life was blessed with four grandchildren Alyssa Tomsheck, Reed Tomsheck, Michael Cruver and Daniel McKay and a great granddaughter Eleanor Cruver. She is also survived by her sister Debbie (Sam) Mateos, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, as well as a host of other relatives and beloved friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Jacqueline (Warner) Hester, and sister Sandra McCrory.
Sharon enjoyed being with her family, china painting and playing cards. She got great satisfaction from her years both as a volunteer EMT with the Troy Fire Department and as a club house manager at Kipling Estates/Wesmere.
Her sense of humor was well known and legendary. Her greatest joy was instilling her unique love of life, family and laughter most of all.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 P.M .
Inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Schriners Childrens Hospital or Will County Humane Society would be appreciated. Per Sharon's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2019