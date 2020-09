Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon J Grabenhofer (nee Greenwald) passed away September 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of Fred for 52 wonderful years; devoted mother to Debra (Kevin Crosse), Fred (Robin), Joseph (Nicole), Edward (Julie), Grandmother to 13, loving sister and friend of many. Funeral service and interment private. Memorial services will be held at a later date.





