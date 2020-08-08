1/1
Sharon Kay (Marino) Evans
Sharon Kay Evans

(nee Marino)

Sharon Kay Evans (nee Marino) - of Joliet, passed away peacefully at Alden of Orland Park, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Age 73 years.

Survived by her husband of 57 years Ronald K. Evans, a daughter Paulette Evans and son Ronald K. Evans, Jr. A grandson Williams Burns. Her two sisters Hope Kinney and Rena Marino. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her daughter Debra Evans, her parents Peter R. and Erma A. (nee Santolin) Marino and two brothers Mario Marino and Peter R. Marino, Jr.

Sharon was born November 14, 1946 in Joliet. She loved reading romance novels and planting beautiful flowers in her garden.

Private family funeral services have been held. Funeral arrangements cared for by Carlson-Holmqiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
