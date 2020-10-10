Sharon Kay Giglietti



Born: December 19, 1954



Died: September 18, 2020



Sharon Kay Giglietti (nee Goody), age 65, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Joliet passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, September 18, 2020.



She was born on December 19,1954, the beloved daughter of the late Veronica (nee Palcisko) and John W. Goody of Naples, Florida.



She attended St. Cyril Catholic School, Oakview Junior High, and graduated from Joliet East High School, class of 1973. She married Michael H. Giglietti on May 15, 1976 at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Joliet and they were blessed with two beautiful daughters.



Survived by her daughters; Jennifer (Steven) Staskiewicz and Kristin (Ryan) Yager; granddaughters Mackenzie and Madison Staskiewicz; sister Lynn (Mike) Colamussi; brother John D. (Linda) Goody; nieces Lindsay Colamussi, Mikayla Colamussi, Alissa (John)Schneider, Courtney Goody, and numerous cherished cousins.



Prior to moving to Florida to be near to her precious granddaughters, Sharon retired from DuPage Medical, formerly Joliet Medical Group in 2017 after many years of dedicated service.1824220



She treasured spending time with her dearest friend, Kookie (nee Dzurko) Countryman, taking trips to Galena, Dixon, Utica and most memorable, their snowy weekend sleepovers, sharing stories, Hallmark movies, and drinking her favorite Moscato wine with "the girls".



Special gratitude from the family to her beloved Aunt Carrie (nee Kochevar) Palcisko who lovingly nurtured her and with who she shared a special bond with.



Sharon loved her family, was a caring daughter, mother, sister and aunt. Above all, she especially loved her precious granddaughters, they were her life. Being a mom and a grandma was her greatest of all accomplishments.



A small family and friends memorial will be held on an upcoming date.





