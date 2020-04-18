|
|
Sharon Kay Thomas
Born: January 9, 1960; in Sandwich, IL
Died: April 12, 2020; in Oak Park, IL
Sharon Kay Thomas, age 60, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family members in Oak Park, Ill. on Sunday, April 12.
Sharon was born to Donald and Shirley (Devereaux) Dix in Sandwich, Ill. on January 9, 1960 and was raised in Minooka, Ill.
She was the beloved mother of Timothy (Breann) Marshall and Brian (Lisa) Marshall, and the proud grandmother of Hannah and Sia.
Sharon was a person of devout faith and it is a blessing that she was welcomed into Heaven on Easter Sunday by her father Donald, who passed away in 2018. She is survived by mother Shirley (nee Devereaux) Dix, her sons, their wives and children and six siblings, David Dix, Douglas (Dorene) Dix, Suzan (Tom) Ader, Sandra (Neal) Miller, Donna (Tom) Carey and Joan (Scott) Tully.
Sharon lived her life as a wonderful mother, raising her children in Minooka, Illinois before moving to Chicago in 2008 to pursue a career as an esthetician. She most recently worked in that capacity at Lakeshore Plastic Surgery for Dr. Michael Horn.
Sharon was a very vibrant person who filled everyone around her with love and joy. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. Sharon especially valued her "sister time" and loved to cook. She designed beautiful homes and was a highly skilled artistic painter. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/).
Sharon's request for cremation has been honored and she will be interned at Plattville Cemetery in Yorkville, Illinois. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020