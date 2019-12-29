|
Sharon Margaret Maslan
Born: September 5, 1941; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 4, 2019; in Indianapolis, IN
Sharon Margaret Maslan (nee Cronholm), former longtime resident of Lockport, passed away at age 78 on December 4, 2019 surrounded by her family in Indianapolis, IN.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert; their daughter Christine Maslan Cowdin; their son Stephen Maslan; their granddaughters Mary Cowdin, Miranda Maslan and Melora Maslan; and three brothers, James (Nancy) Cronholm, Scott Cronholm, and Michael Cronholm. Sharon was born September 5, 1941 in Joliet, IL to Myron and Laverne Cronholm, who both predeceased her.
She grew up in Lockport with her three younger brothers, where she excelled at rowing, scouting and graduated with honors from Lockport Township High School in 1959. After receiving her Associate degree in business from Joliet Junior College, she married Robert "Bob" Maslan on May 11, 1963. Together they raised a family in Lockport for more than 25 years. Later in life they migrated to south Florida where they enjoyed the warm sun, Gulf breezes, and avoided the Illinois winters. Sharon put her secretarial, organizational and managerial skills to work over the years while employed at Chicago Title & Trust, Argonne National Laboratory, and Kinetic Systems Corp. Sharon enjoyed travelling, reading, painting, golfing, gardening and crafting, but her greatest joys came from raising her children and spending time with family and friends at her home on Hidden Ridge Lane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Melissa Maslan, and two infant daughters.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, January 5th anytime from 1-5pm at Coom's Corner Grill, 1225 E 9th St., Lockport, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019