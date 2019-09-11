The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Sharon Marie Tomlinson

Sharon Marie Tomlinson Obituary
Sharon Marie Tomlinson

Sharon Marie Tomlinson (nee Vineyard), age 76 of Lockport, passed away September 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ezra and Myrtle (nee Diefenbach) Vineyard; three sisters Geraldine Rose, Jeanette Haupert, and Brenda Unsell; and five brothers Rodney Vineyard, Val Vineyard, Glendal Vineyard, Ezra Vineyard, and Billy Ward; Sharon is survived by her beloved husband David Tomlinson; one daughter Kathy (Mike) Janssen; five sons, Ken Gempel, Billy Gempel, Bruce Gempel, David Tomlinson, and John Tomlinson; nine grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Natasha, Billy, Brandon, Jacob, Jesse, Serena, and Allison; two great-grandchildren Landyn and Easton; three brothers Leroy Diefenbach, John (Patricia) Ward, and Larry (Charlotte) Ward; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Sharon worked for Cigna Life Insurance Company for several years. She loved to read but most of all she was a proud and loyal wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. with a funeral service at 12:00p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT. Interment Lockport City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the TLC Animal Shelter, www.tlcanimalshelter.org would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 11, 2019
