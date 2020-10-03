Sharon Pelley
Sharon Pelley passed away surrounded by family on the morning of October 2, 2020. The daughter to Nicholas Jr. and Helen Bodinet, Sharon is forever remembered by Kevin Pelley, husband of 21 years; siblings Darlene Drew, Suzanne Greves, Janice Bodinet and James Bodinet; children Chris Pelley, Trisha Bogda and Ashley Lamorte; grandchildren Quentyn, Brynn, Owen, Cameron and Isla; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Self-less in her relationships, she helped others grow, mature and thrive. She provided unflinching trust as a caring wife. As a mother she made a difference without realizing her importance. In all things she always offered acceptance and support. She didn't let a milestone pass without a card. She made everyone feel recognized and cared for.
A visitation will be held on October 8 from 4 to 8 pm at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 Francis Road, New Lenox IL 60451, with a gathering and prayer to commence at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers her family and friends ask for donations be made to the charity of your choice
.
We commend our sister to you, Lord. Now that she has passed from this life, may she live on in Your presence.
Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.